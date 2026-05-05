Falconeri continues expansion in the US with New York flagship

Italian fashion house Falconeri has opened a 2,000-square-foot flagship in New York City as it continues to drive its “Cashmere Revolution” expansion strategy across the US.

Located at 764 Madison Avenue in New York City's Upper East Side, the flagship marks the second of Falconeri's new store concept in the US, shifting toward more immersive, tactile brick-and-mortar experiences, as it looks to reintroduce the brand to the American market.

Falconeri Madison Avenue, New York City flagship Credits: Falconeri

The retail concept aims to offer an “intimate environment where guests can fully engage with the exceptional softness of Falconeri cashmere,” explains the brand in a statement, with a softer material palette and a warmer, more inviting atmosphere, contrasting Falconeri’s natural fibre garments alongside recycled metal structures and wooden elements to echo the softness and purity of its collections.

Other highlights include a new 'library' feature, offering customers a place to sit, relax, and "enjoy a quiet moment from the energy of the city".

Falconeri Madison Avenue, New York City flagship Credits: Falconeri

Falconeri, founded in 2000, has been part of Sandro Veronesi's Oniverse group since 2009, and operates in 29 countries worldwide, with more than 200 single-brand boutiques and new openings planned for 2026, as it believes that physical retail remains central to the cashmere experience, as luxury consumers are increasingly seeking meaningful, tactile experiences.

Sandro Veronesi, president of Oniverse, said: "These spaces allow us to offer a truly immersive experience, inviting customers to touch the fibres, feel the quality, and appreciate the craftsmanship firsthand.”

Falconeri Madison Avenue, New York City flagship Credits: Falconeri

The Madison Avenue flagship aims to bring “Italian craftsmanship closer to the American consumer,” adds the brand, building on the success of its existing Manhattan locations in SoHo and Flatiron.

Additional store openings are scheduled throughout 2026, with Santa Clara’s Valley Fair, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, in June, and Boston's Prudential Center in September to bring Falconeri’s US stores to seven retail locations by the end of the year.

Falconeri Madison Avenue, New York City flagship Credits: Falconeri