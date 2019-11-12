Famous Footwear announces new NYC flagship store

Famous Footwear is expanding its New York City retail presence. The American footwear retailer will open its 32nd store in the New York metropolitan area on November 15, located in Manhattan’s Herald Square.

The largest of all the retailer’s New York City stores, the new location will take up 8,400 square feet across two levels to hold a large inventory. The company stated in a press release that the new store will carry around 24,000 pairs of shoes for women, men and children, featuring brands such as Nike, Converse, Steve Madden, Skechers, Circus by Sam Edelman, Birkenstock, Crocs and Franco Sarto.

“Our customer is at the center of everything we do – always – so we spent a long time thinking about the store design and experience that would best serve our customer in this iconic Herald Square location,” explained Molly Adams, president of Famous Footwear.

She continued, “We’re looking forward to serving not only our loyal long time New York customers, but the many tourists looking for famous brands, the latest styles, and amazing customer service, all at a great value.”