Farfetch launches style advisor with Karla Welch’s Wishi

Luxury platform Farfetch is partnering with innovative software company Wishi to create a digital styling experience that matches inventory with the right consumer via Wishi’s proprietary technology and styling team, all vetted and trained by Wishi co-founder and celebrity stylist, Karla Welch.

The partnership aims to allow Farfetch to offer a personalised virtual styling service for its Access loyalty programme customers. As part of its plan to enhance customers services to help shoppers make “more considered purchases” while revolutionising the luxury shopping experience.

Wishi has created a customised shopping experience currently in the pilot phase, available only in the US and UK, on the Farfetch.com marketplace. The software will aim to pull the right inventory for the client – who then “buys smarter and with high-intent,” explains Farfetch in a statement.

Currently, Wishi is the only software company that combines human expertise and technology to curate digital inventory, and it is joining forces with Farfetch to help them scale their personal styling programme ‘Private Client’ as well as offer a new service to their Platinum and Gold tier Access members.

Farfetch states that its shoppers will “enjoy the highest level of personalisation in the customer experience” as Wishi has digitally styled hundreds of thousands of clients and as a result of capturing these millions of data points, has created the most optimised flow in luxury retail.

The luxury platform added that by implementing a personalised customer-centric approach, it is “proven to ensure that customers make more purchases that they are satisfied with”.

Stephanie Phair, chief customer officer at Farferch, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to bring the Wishi experience to our global customers and partner with a truly innovative company in the personal styling space. We hope that through working with Wishi’s team of expert stylists, Farfetch customers can enjoy a service centred around their needs, aimed at helping them to explore their love of fashion, and discover the styles that truly make them feel their best.”

Wishi co-founder Clea O’Hana added: “We are excited to partner with Farfetch to bring our personalised solution to their customers and create a truly game-changing e-commerce experience.”

Image: courtesy of Farfetch