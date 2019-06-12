Farfetch partners with China’s JD.com to launch flagship store

Luxury fashion online retailer Farfetch has launched a flagship store on JD.com, China’s largest retailer and strategic investor in Farfetch. According to a press release from the e-commerce platform, this partnership will open up the retailer’s offerings to JD.com’s customer base, which measures to over 300 million.

“I am delighted to be able to offer JD.com’s customers direct access to the broadest selection of luxury fashion online, and to be able to offer luxury brands the Premier Luxury Gateway to China for executing on their digital strategy in China” said Judy Liu, Farfetch’s China MD, in a statement. “Brands crave ever-better access to the Chinese market, and we are thrilled to deliver this for them.”

By having a flagship store on JD.com, Farfetch will be strengthening its global presence and offering. “Being able to offer the full suite of Farfetch’s technology and logistics platform to brands wanting to reach high-end Chinese consumers is a major competitive advantage as we seek to continue to grow market share in the rapidly expanding online luxury market,” she shared.