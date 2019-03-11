Farfetch unveils new content-driven website

Farfetch has unveiled a new website with the launch of ‘Farfetch Communities,’ which will see bespoke content curated by the platform’s global community of tastemakers including actress Chloë Sevigny, actor rapper and activist Riz Ahmed, model and activist Adwoa Aboah, and artist and skater Blondey McCoy.

This move will see Farfetch move from weekly to daily editorial content across womenswear, menswear and kidswear, with contributions from the Farfetch community made up of Farfetch’s in-house team of creatives, industry icons, hyperlocal style heroes, boutique owners, stylists and people who the retailer state are “shaping the cultural landscape from all corners of the globe”.

The new content experience is part of Farfetch’s plans to offer a “new way to explore the world through fashion,” as the Farfetch Communities will be sharing their inspiration from around the world with curated shopping edits.

The curated edits will highligh Farfetch’s vast product range and some of its most influential boutiques, including Stadium Goods, NYC; Antonioli, Milan; Andreas Murkudis, Berlin; L’Eclaireur, Paris; Browns, London; Vitkac, Poland; Spazio Pritelli, Ferrara, Italy and Artifacts in Taipei.

Farfetch founder and CEO José Neves said in a statement: “Since day one, Farfetch has brought the world’s curators and creators of fashion together with people all around the world. We wanted to take that a step further by building out Farfetch Communities to create an ever-changing, inspiring way to help our customers discover the things they love.

“We believe that fashion is the ultimate way to celebrate and express our individuality; it’s not about one way of dressing, one trend, one aesthetic, one single viewpoint. Farfetch was built with the help of a community of fashion lovers, from boutiques, to brands, to our customers, and over the last 10 years that community has expanded to include many more voices and viewpoints. We thought a great way to bring this belief to life and create an inspiring way to explore our unrivalled range was to bring the people in our community together to share their inspirations and points of view with each other, creating a new way to discover fashion and shop Farfetch.”

Commenting on being a member of Farfetch Communities, Chloë Sevigny, added: “My fashion is influenced by the people I see all around me – on the streets of New York, on the subway – I thrive on the diversity I see in the city. The designs of strong, confident women like Miuccia Prada, Simone Rocha and Vivienne Westwood always excite me so I chose a lot of their looks in my curation. I’m glad to be part of this Farfetch project and hope to inspire buyers to explore something new and perhaps try designers that they’ve never worn before.”

Images: courtesy of Farfetch