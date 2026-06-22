Farm Rio accelerates global expansion with summer pop-ups

Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand Farm Rio, which has become known for its bright colours and tropical prints, is looking to raise its European profile with a curated series of summer stores and activations as part of its global expansion strategy.

Over the course of the summer, Farm Rio will open in some of Europe’s most celebrated seaside destinations, including Marbella and Ibiza in Spain, Capri, Italy, Saint-Tropez, France, and Mykonos, Greece.

Farm Rio Marbella store Credits: Farm Rio

The summer pop-ups will introduce a celebration of “colour, culture and tropical nature,” with retail spaces designed to feel more like “sensory escapes,” with every surface covered in straw and sisal with hand-painted large-scale tropical motifs on the walls, hand-painted Moroccan rugs and tile-covered displays.

“The effect is immersive and unapologetically lush,” explains Farm Rio, as it looks to provide the “perfect backdrop” for the brand’s summer 2026 collection, which draws inspiration from the natural beauty of Brazil.

Farm Rio Ibiza store rending Credits: Farm Rio

Fabio Barreto, chief executive of Farm Rio, said in a statement: "Farm Rio has always been about sharing the spirit of Rio with the world, its energy, its optimism, and its deep connection to nature.

"These summer stores represent a natural evolution of our global journey, allowing us to meet our customers in the places that inspire them most. As we expand internationally, our focus remains on creating meaningful, immersive experiences and presenting signature products that feel both globally relevant and deeply rooted in our Brazilian heritage."

The first opening was in Marbella on June 2 with a pop-up in the Puerto Banús marina on Benabola Pier, followed by an opening in Capri on June 10 at Piazza Umberto, and on Avenue du Maréchal Foch in Saint Tropez from June 17, while the Ibiza pop-up at Particular, inside the Casa Jondal beach club, opened on June 19. Mykonos opening is planned for June 26.

Farm Rio Marbella store Credits: Farm Rio