Farm Rio continues UK expansion with second London store

Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand Farm Rio has opened its second standalone store in the UK as it continues its European expansion.

The 1,600-square-foot store at 26 Marylebone High Street adds to its debut store on London’s Kings Road in Chelsea, which opened in January. It spans across two floors and houses more than 140 styles from its latest autumn/winter 2024 collection.

The store has been designed by architect Renata Gaia in collaboration with the brand's creative team to bring the “lush beauty of Brazil's fauna and flora to life,” with the Farm Rio collections, illuminated by two skylights “that create a bright, inviting atmosphere”.

Farm Rio Marylebone Village, London store Credits: Farm Rio

As with past projects, Farm Rio has also brought together some of its favourite collaborators, including French watercolour artist Dominique Jardy, New York-based Honduran artist Rosalila, who has contributed with a sculptural mirror made from natural palm fibres, and English artists Carlie Allan and Daniel Bland, who have add hand-painted golden accents on the window, back door, and arch to blend Farm Rio's signature prints with a classic European aesthetic.

The store also houses bronze sculptures created by artist Walmor Corrêa exclusively for Farm Rio, including a trio of hummingbirds adorning the wall and a 'weaver bird' floating gracefully above the store.

In addition to opening its second standalone store in the UK, Farm Rio has also opened a concession within Harvey Nichols’ Knightsbridge department store.

