Farm Rio launches pop-up in Liberty

Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand Farm Rio has launched its first physical space in London with a pop-up store in department store Liberty.

The opening is a continuation of Farm Rio’s global expansion strategy and follows its takeover at Paris’ Le Bon Marché. Its UK pop-up in Liberty is open until August 8 and aims to showcase the brand’s vibrant signature prints and free-spirited designs to the UK market.

The pop-up has been designed in partnership with Brazilian artist Lulu Novis and offers a visual and sensory tropical nature-driven concept that encapsulates the fun surrealism of the brand’s essence as well as showcase its heritage prints and “dress in happiness” ethos.

Image: Farm Rio

Prints and colours are used throughout the pop-up, featuring on the mannequins, rugs, wallpaper, and vintage furniture, as well as the clothes and cushions.

Farm Rio began in 1997 at a marketplace in Rio de Janeiro, founded by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos.

Kátia Barros, co-founder and creative director at Farm Rio, said in a statement: “We wanted to showcase more of Brazil’s captivating spirit to the world, therefore the next logical step was to expand our business into the UK by collaborating with a cultural institution with a worldwide fashion presence, and Liberty London was the perfect partner for that.”

Image: Farm Rio