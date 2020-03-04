Farm Rio teams with Neiman Marcus as first U.S. physical retail partner

Neiman Marcus has added popular Brazilian womenswear label Farm Rio to its offering. The luxury retailer is the brand's first brick-and-mortar partner in the region. Farm Rio is available at 32 Neiman Marcus locations and on the retailer's e-commerce site.

"Farm Rio is a free-spirited brand with bold and playful designs that we know customers will love," Lisa Kazor, senior vice president and general merchandising manager of women's apparel for Neiman Marcus, said in a statement. "We were drawn to the brand not only by the beautiful patterns but also by its give back efforts."

The department store will carry 62 styles from Farm Rio, with an average retail price of 170 dollars. The selection includes dresses, skirts, pants, tops, a single jumpsuit, a jacket and a sweater.

No stranger to the U.S. market, Farm Rio currently operates flagship stores in New York City and Miami. Its new partnership with Neiman Marcus will allow the brand to grow its presence throughout the country.

Images: Neiman Marcus