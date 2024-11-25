Fashion and clothing retailers expected to be Black Friday winners

Fashion and clothing retailers are expected to see the largest uplift in sales this Black Friday compared to last, according to a new report by digital PR agency Tank.

The ‘Black Friday Readiness Report’ analysed more than 150 retailers to find where shoppers could be missing out on the best deals this Black Friday due to some retailers’ websites not ranking on the top pages of Google, and it found that fashion retailers could be in for “bumper sales” after new figures show the sector is expected to see the biggest uplift in web traffic this year.

The increase in traffic is expected following Google announcing a core update in November to its search algorithms and systems, following criticism that Google updates are directing more online traffic to news sites with affiliate links rather than retailers’ pages, which could potentially disadvantage even big brands.

Fashion topped the list with an expected 123 percent increase in web traffic this Black Friday, with the report adding that high street favourite Marks & Spencer is currently set to receive the biggest jump in website traffic compared to last year at 1,456 percent, followed by Debenhams (295 percent) and John Lewis & Partners (134 percent).

After fashion, some of the brands currently leading the way include Apple (270 percent), online beauty company Sephora (248 percent) and The Body Shop (184 percent). The report also adds that beauty and personal care websites will see a 48 percent uplift in web traffic, while health and wellness is expecting a 19 percent increase.

Martin Harris, head of digital at Tank, said in a statement: “Fierce competition is standard during events like Black Friday and while retailers probably didn’t expect to be competing with news sites in search engine results, they can stand out by maintaining high positions in organic search. Not only can they drive traffic to their website and improve sales, they can take back traffic and revenue from affiliate content.

“This year, the run up to Black Friday is even more important - particularly given the rollout of a new Google core update - as sales are expected to rise dramatically. It’s never too late – retailers still have time to strategie and improve visibility, whether that’s creating Black Friday keyword content, implementing paid ads or social media marketing.”