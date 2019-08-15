Fashion brands not meeting customers’ omnichannel expectations, study reveals

A new study has found that fashion brands are not delivering the omnichannel experience that customers expect, particularly when it comes to flexible and fast delivery and returns services, and modern customer support services.

The study, which was conducted by retail automation platform Veeqo, found that only six percent of brands meet customers’ desire for same day delivery, only 31 percent offer a live chat service on their website, and only 35 percent of digital only brands offer click and collect services.

Veeqo’s 2019 Omnichannel Retail Report, which analysed 63 brands from around the world, found that modern customer support options suffered more than traditional types. Only 31 percent of brands offer a live chat support option on their website, while the average email response time takes 13 hours and 15 minutes.

Many brands are also failing to provide a fuss free returns process, according to the study, with only 60 percent able to offer free returns to customers, and only 52 percent of the brands that had physical store locations allowing consumers to return online-purchased items in store.

Additionally, the study found that almost half of brands do not provide unity between online and offline - 37 percent of brands don’t have physical store locations and so can not provide the integrated in-store and online experience consumers are looking for.

“The report shows that retailers have not yet caught up with customer expectations, which are becoming increasingly high due to companies like Amazon,” Matt Warren, CEO of Veeqo, said in a statement. “Customers want the freedom to buy and return how and where they want, but without the right technology stack, it's a real challenge for retailers”.