Fashion East opens pop-up at Selfridges

Fashion East, which promotes and supports emerging design talent, has teamed up with Selfridges to open a “one-stop pop-up shop of the brightest and best in British design”, featuring its current line-up of designers and its alumni.

Lulu Kennedy, founder and director of Fashion East said: “It’s a massive buzz and privilege to be calling Selfridges home for a few months! We look forward to our first retail venture and showing off our gorgeous alumni in such a brilliant fresh space.”

Open in The Designer Studio on the third floor, the 528 square foot space features a roster of Fashion East designers such as Matty Bovan, Charles Jeffrey, Craig Green, Richard Malone, Caitlin Price, Mimi Wade, Ashley Williams, Per Gotesson, Art School and Christopher Shannon, alongside Fashion East’s own label.

The pop-up carries exclusive items including men’s and womenswear, gifts and collectables, including limited edition posters from Ashley Williams and Claire Barrow, phone cases featuring artwork from MAN invitations past and present, as well as 'Boys in Pain', a new art-zine from Charles Jeffrey ‘Loverboy’.

Fashion East opens first retail space in Selfridges

Sebastian Manes, Selfridges' buying director added: ”You only have to walk around the fashion floors of Selfridges to see the amazing success and influence of Fashion East. In store for SS17 we have more than twenty Fashion East alumni and designers across menswear and womenswear.

"Having a Fashion East Store in Selfridges where a real cross-section of the Fashion East family are represented feels like a natural thing to do. And more than that, we loved the idea of giving Lulu a space to make her own – I think the environment and line-up of specially commissioned products will give an insight into her creative process and into a network of brilliant friends who are shaping what British fashion means today."

The nonprofit fashion scheme was launched in 2000 by Lulu Kennedy and The Old Truman Brewery as a platform to nurture young designers. Fashion East has kickstarted the careers of numerous designers including Simone Rocha, Roksanda Ilincic, Marques Almeida, Gareth Pugh, Kim Jones, Jonathan Saunders, Grace Wales Bonner, Craig Green and J.W. Anderson.

The Fashion East pop-up at Selfridges will run until the end of March.

Images: courtesy of Fashion East/Selfridges