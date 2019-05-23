Fashion events company Showcase joins line-up at Icon Outlet

Exclusive fashion events company Showcase is the latest tenant to arrive at Icon Outlet, the 210,000 square foot urban outlet that opened at The O2 in London, last year.

The 3,400 square foot showroom will see Showcase working directly with brand partners and leading fashion houses to provide a “fully managed, ethical and high volume sales channel, whilst creating an exclusive retail experience for brand fans”. The new space will host its first retail event in June.

The showroom, which is the second site for the brand following its debut on Regent Street (pictured), will also host private sample sales for its members, with ranges including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, and homeware.

“Showcase provides a platform for leading luxury brands and we are excited to introduce this business model with our second showroom at ICON Outlet as we continue to evolve our retail offer,” said Katie Holland, CEO at Showcase, in a statement. “We know our exclusive luxury sample sale events will be popular with the premium outlet’s audience and look forward to launching our first event. I think our events will complement and enhance the fashion offer, now available at the world’s number one entertainment venue.”

Speaking on behalf of AEG and Crosstree, Marion Dillon, leasing director for Icon Outlet, added: “Showcase’s offer of exclusive sales with leading retail brands will appeal to our varying demographic whilst drawing in new brand advocates. These continual retail events will complement the ongoing rotation of leading entertainment, provided by The O2, and follows the launch of our phase 2 dining offer, enhancing further the fusion of retail, entertainment and, dining, offered at ICON Outlet and The O2.”