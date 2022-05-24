Fashion retailer Club L London launches Irish website

Online fashion retailer Club L London has launched a dedicated Irish website after web traffic in Ireland increased by 90 percent in Q1 2022 compared with Q4 2021.

In a statement, Club L London said that total Ireland web traffic reported growth of 2,169 percent year-on-year, and total sales increased by 97 percent within the first quarter of 2022, compared to Q4 2021.

This demand has led Club L London to launch clubllondon.ie website alongside a 2-3 working day delivery schedule in the country.

Katie Randev, founder and chief executive at Club L London, said: “Like most brands, we have come up against our fair share of obstacles in the last 24 months and whilst we have still managed to achieve exceptional growth. Launching a dedicated website for Ireland is an investment I am proud of and believe is necessary to ensure our customers can shop with the convenience they deserve. It has been a long time coming and I am thrilled to be expanding our Club L family.”

Club L London's offering includes prom and occasionwear, day-to-evening apparel, maternity, bridal and resort collections.