Fashion retailers eye former Wilko stores following several closures

A number of major British fashion retailers are believed to be circling retail locations that once housed Wilko stores after the beauty and homeware retailer began carrying out a series of closures over the past month.

Frasers Group, Primark and TK Maxx are reportedly among those mulling the move, according to Drapers, each of which are said to be scouting the sites for their own potential store openings.

The media outlet reported that Frasers had been in discussions with landlords regarding several Wilko properties for its Sports Direct brand, with eyes believed to particularly be set on retail parks.

Primark is also exploring a number of sites, with a spokesperson telling Drapers: “We are always looking at opportunities to grow our business but don’t, as a rule, speculate about where we might open stores in the future.”

Pepco’s Poundland has already initiated a move into 10 of the empty units this weekend, after it secured 71 of Wilko’s stores earlier this month building on its ambitious expansion strategy.

Wilko was among the slew of UK-based retailers and brands that have fallen into administration, after it failed to find funding or secure a sale of the business amid the region’s ongoing cost-of-living crisis.