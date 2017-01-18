Fashion retailers join Westgate Oxford line-up

Mint Velvet, Guess and Gant are among 13 new retailers to have signed up for units at Westgate Oxford, which is due to open in October.

With 10-months until opening, Westgate Oxford has revealed that the redevelopment is 70 percent pre-let, with fashion names including JD Sports and Accessorise, joining other high street favourites including Cos, H&M, & Other Stories, Russell & Bromley, Victoria’s Secret Pink, Charles Tyrwhitt, River Island, Superdry, Primark, Ted Baker, Joules, and New Look.

There will also be a strong designer brand presence with Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein already signed up to units.

The 400 million pound redevelopment of Westgate Oxford, being developed by Land Securities and The Crown Estate, is set to be one of the largest retail and leisure destinations to open in 2017.

The shopping centre will feature over 100 new stores, 25 restaurants and cafes, a boutique Curzon Cinema, and new public spaces, and will be anchored with a 140,000 square foot John Lewis department store.

The renovation will triple the shopping centre to create a new 800,000 square retail destination.

Images: CGI of Westgate Oxford, courtesy of Westgate Oxford