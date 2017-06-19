Fashion retailers win at ECMOD awards

Independent maternity and childrenswear retailer JoJo Maman Bébé has scooped three awards at the 2017 ECMOD Direct Commerce Awards, including the prestious Best Overall Business 2017.

The annual awards that recognise business excellence for organisations engaged in direct to-customer retailing across traditional and newly emerging channels, also named JoJo Maman Bébé the winner of the Annual Sales of 30-50 million pounds B2C and for Outstanding Customer Service.

In addition, fashion and lifestyle brand Joe Browns won the best womenswear and accessories prize, up against The White Company, Weird Fish and Boden, for offering women something different to the high street, as well as customer loyalty and value for money.

There was also a Direct Customer Magazine Reader Award for Brand Alley, while womenswear clothing brand The Fold won the Luxury Brands category, and Weird Fish took the Annual Sales of 5-15 million pounds B2C accolade, the same award they won last year.