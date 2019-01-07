Fashion sales grow in Brazil in December, says retail association

Despite the crisis, the month of December was positive for many Brazilian fashion retailers, according to the Brazilian Association of Textile Retail (ABVTEX, in the original acronym) which represents around 90 prominent fashion brands, including C&A, Zara, Hering, Forever 21, Dafiti Group, Netshoes and Marisa. A surprising 62 percent of ABVTEX’s members reported an increase in sales in December 2018, compared to the same month the previous year.

To ABVTEX’s Managing Director, Edmundo Lima, the positive results are surprising not only because of the crisis, but also because this year’s Black Friday was a success, which would lead one to think December sales wouldn't be as good. “80 percent of our members reported a sales increase in November because of Black Friday, compared to 2017. This means most consumers did their Christmas shopping around that weekend. However, the fact more than half of our members still registered a sales increase in December is extremely positive”, he told FashionUnited in an email.

While the association avoids making predictions, Lima believes the Brazilian consumer is growing more and more confident, which should have a positive impact on fashion sales in 2019. “Even so, the unemployment rate and the increase in family expenses in the beginning of the year should be taken into account”.