Fashion sales take ‘biggest hit’ in October despite increases elsewhere

For the four weeks spanning September 29 to October 27, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) reported a “disappointing” retail sales growth of just 0.6 percent year-on-year, against a growth of 2.6 percent in October 2023.

This was below the three-month average growth of 1.3 percent and the 12-month average growth of 1 percent, and came despite a 2.9 percent increase in food sales, the organisation added.

Non-food sales fell 0.1 percent over the three-months to October, yet this was above the 12-month average decline of 1.6 percent.

In this category, fashion was said to have taken the “biggest hit” according to BRC chief executive, Helen Dickinson, who said “mild weather delayed winter purchases”.

This contrasted health and beauty sales, however, which Dickinson noted had “remained buoyant”, largely driven by the demand for beauty advent calendars.

On a more general note, Dickinson commented: “After a good start to Autumn, October’s sales growth was disappointing. This was partly driven by half term falling a week later this year, depressing the October figures, and November sales will likely see more of a boost.

“Uncertainty during the run-up to the Budget, coupled with rising energy bills, also spooked some consumers.”