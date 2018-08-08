Fashion social site i-Dressup forced offline due to 2.2 million customers’ data hack

U.S. fashion-focused social media site i-Dressup has been forced to stop its operations after federal investigators found that California-based parent company Unixiz improperly collected details on users under the age of 13.

As reported by local media, i-Dressup site was hacked back to 2016, compromising personal information of over 2.2 million users.

State watchdogs ruled that the company did not obtain verifiable parental consent, despite knowing some users were children – which is in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, reported ‘NJ.com’.

Paul Rodriguez, acting director of the US Division of Consumer Affairs, confirmed in a statement that the website was subsequently closed: “As a result of our investigation, Unixiz agreed to shut down the i-Dressup website and to reform its practices to comply with all laws protecting the privacy of children and others online.”

Lawyers at i-Dressup’s parent company Unixiz said however that the company “worked diligently to comply with its legal obligations and protect its users’ information”.