Fast-fashion brand Quiz opens new store in Oxford

Omni-channel fast fashion brand has announced the opening of its new store at Westgate shopping centre, Oxford. The company said, situated in the heart of the shopping centre, the 2828 sq. ft. store stocks Quiz’s latest product range of apparel, shoes and accessories. The store also offers click and collect service of Quiz’s full product range, through which shoppers can order online and collect the next day.

Commenting on the new store opening, Omar Aziz, the company’s Retail Operations Director said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to have opened another store and the feedback we’ve received from customers so far has been fantastic. We’re excited for new and existing customers to experience the Quiz brand as well as showcase catwalk style look and the latest trends at value for money prices.”

Quiz, the company added, is known for its dressy casual wear, glamorous eveningwear and accessories, all of which follow the latest catwalk and fast fashion trends. With more than 300 standalone stores, concessions, franchise stores, wholesale partners and international online partners in 20 countries, the Group currently operates 71 standalone stores and 147 concessions in the UK.

Picture:Quiz media gallery