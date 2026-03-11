FatFace introduces kidswear brand JoJo Maman Bébé to Bluewater store

British retailer FatFace is continuing to expand its offering by adding JoJo Maman Bébé to its store. The baby and kidswear brand has been introduced to FatFace’s Bluewater Shopping Centre location as part of the company’s broader efforts to trial new formats in retail.

Over 200 Jojo styles are now available at the site, spanning babywear, kids’ pieces, and special gifting. The decision to launch JoJo specifically builds on FatFace’s mission to make its stores a one-stop-shop for the whole family.

In a statement, Mark Wright, CEO of JoJo, said the brand was excited to launch via FatFace, adding: “This collaboration will help us introduce new customers to our iconic styles and our JoJo ethos: made with care, made to share and made to last.”

FatFace’s store director, Karen Johnston, meanwhile, said: “As a brand known for quality, heritage and thoughtful design, JoJo is a natural complement to FatFace. This partnership allows us to broaden our family-focused offering and provide even more choice for our customers shopping in-store.”

Over the past year, FatFace has sought to test out varying formats within its retail network as part of investments into its UK and ROI store estate. In July 2025, the company opened its first retail concession in Next’s Lakeside Shopping Centre store, enabling further brand visibility.