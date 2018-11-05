FatFace launches first full line pop-up

British lifestyle clothing retailer FatFace has opened a 1,300 square foot concept store at Liverpool One to mark its first full line pop-up stocking its full range of men’s, women’s and children’s product lines in the UK, including their gifting and accessories range.

Located on upper South John Street opposite John Lewis, the FatFace pop-up has been designed by an in-house team and carries the brand’s new signage and branding, and will be open until summer 2019.

Daren Humphrey, head of acquisitions and estates at FatFace said in a press release: “We are pleased to showcase our full collection at the new Liverpool One concept pop-up store, the only site in the UK to do so. Liverpool is such a vibrant city benefiting from thousands of visitors a month and we look forward to our time here.”

Commenting on the opening, Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, added: “Liverpool One’s popularity and sustained high footfall makes it one of the leading retail locations in the UK and an ideal space to test new retail concepts. We are pleased that another globally renowned brand is doing so and in the case of FatFace, launching their first ever full line pop-up store in the UK.”

The FatFace concept pop-up opening follows the launch this summer of Arket, on Paradise Street and COS on Peter’s Lane, which coincided with Liverpool One’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Images: courtesy of Liverpool One