FatFace opens outlet in Wales

British retailer FatFace has announced it has opened a new outlet store in Wales’ Bridgend Designer Outlet Centre.

The 1,464 square feet space will house products from the last 12 months, and brings the brand to a total of seven outlet locations across the UK.

According to FatFace, the new store will create a total of 13 new jobs, offering staff discounts and competitive remuneration packages, as well as wellbeing services and self-development resources.

Alongside the announcement, FatFace also said it will be supporting the local community through donating the equivalent of one percent of profits each year to chosen charities.

“We are delighted to be opening a new store in Bridgend,” said FatFace’s head of property, Daren Humphrey, in a release. “The Designer Outlet Centre is a fantastic location, and we can’t wait to offer our customers the chance to experience FatFace and meet our wonderful crew.”

FatFace’s retail network currently spans 194 stores in the UK, five in the Republic of Ireland and over 20 stores in the US.