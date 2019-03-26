Fatface opens upsized store at St David's

Lifestyle clothing and accessories retailer FatFace has opened the doors of its newly refurbished and upsized store at Cardiff’s St David’s.

The FatFace store now has twice as big a footprint as before thanks to the installation of a brand-new mezzanine level for menswear. Additionally, the upsized store, designed by consultancy Box of Frog, has seen an overhaul for signage, fitting rooms, and décor. The new concept is set to be rolled out across the UK in order to present a more contemporary feel for the brand.

“With this brand-new mezzanine level, FatFace will continue to be a high performing brand, offering a broader range of everyday wear for even more of our visitors,” said Colin Flinn, intu’s regional managing director - west, on behalf of the St David’s Partnership - a joint venture between Landsec and intu.

Daren Humphrey, head of acquisitions at FatFace added: “St David’s great reputation, coupled with its location within one of the UK’s principal cities, has always provided a consistent platform for positive trading. Our investment in the Cardiff store will assist us in maintaining this robust sales performance.

“The addition of the mezzanine level has given us the scope to provide a higher volume of stock across menswear, womenswear and childrenswear, and we are pleased to now share our new contemporary concept store with our loyal customer base in the city.”

St David’s shopping centre currently provides over 1.4 million square feet of retail and leisure space, homes over 180 stores and sees annual footfall of 37 million.