FatFace trials in-store personal styling as part of customer experience efforts

FatFace has launched its first in-store personal styling service as part of a broader investment into enhancing the customer experience across physical and digital channels.

The new service, Face to Face, offers complimentary one-to-one styling sessions designed to provide customers with tailored guidance in a relaxed setting. The initiative is currently being trialled in six UK locations, with plans to expand to additional stores over the coming year. Appointments are free and can be booked online or made within participating stores.

Currently available in Belfast, Chester, Derby, Horsham, Norwich and Wimborne, the service connects customers with dedicated in-store stylists who intend to provide support across a range of needs, from updating everyday wardrobes to selecting outfits for specific occasions. The trial will run through the summer, with a wider rollout under consideration.

The launch forms part of FatFace’s wider multichannel strategy, combining in-store services with digital engagement tools. Alongside the styling rollout, the retailer has introduced a customer service channel via WhatsApp, allowing shoppers to make enquiries related to orders, returns and general support.

Since its introduction, the channel has gained traction, accounting for 18 percent of customer service interactions. The company reports a 98 percent success rate in responding to messages within one hour during the SS26 season.

Keely Stocker, marketing and e-commerce director at FatFace, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Face to Face, an exciting first for FatFace with the ambition to ensure every customer feels confident, inspired and excited about the pieces they wear day in, day out.

"Whether through personalised styling in store or fast, convenient support through channels like WhatsApp, our focus is always on creating the best possible experience for our customers.”