Fauré Le Page to open first UK store

Luxury French accessories brand Fauré Le Page is set to open its first UK store on New Bond Street.

Fauré Le Page best known for its luxury handbags and small leather goods has secured a 2,500 square foot retail space at 26 New Bond Street that will span over five floors.

The Parisian-based label has confirmed that the building will be “extensively refurbished” to create the brand’s first Maison in the UK to showcase its collection of luxury accessories and small leather goods.

Real estate advisor Savills, who acted on behalf of a private landlord, states that Fauré Le Page has agreed on an average rental of 778,000 pounds a year.

Anthony Selwyn, head of London and international retail, at Savills, said in a statement: “ Fauré Le Page will be a fantastic addition to this prime location on Bond Street, which already boasts luxury brands such as Miu Miu, Fendi, Loewe and Jimmy Choo.

“Bond Street remains key to global representation for high-end retailers and we anticipate more brands will look to open stores in 2020.”