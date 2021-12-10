Fear of God makes physical debut at Selfridges

The luxury fashion label Fear of God has made its physical retail debut at Selfridges London, marking its first brick and mortar concept globally.

The store-in-store will be home to Fear of God’s mainline collection, including its Italian-made suiting, hand-knits and accessories, as well as American-made sportswear.

Located in the store’s Menswear department, the space draws influence from the brand’s Los Angeles-based headquarters. The minimalist design, created by the label’s founder Jerry Lorenzo, consists of matte grey walls and carpets, formed to replicate the brand’s modern identity.

In a release, Lorenzo said on the store: “We worked closely with Willo Perron’s team who we partnered with on designing and concepting our HQ in LA. We wanted to extend the same spirit of our local environment to our retail space in London, keeping the same shapes and tones and allowing the pieces in the space to remain honest to the materials they are made up of.

“The goal was to find a way to tie a beautiful thread between all these pieces so that somehow, when they are in the space, they speak the same language.”

Image: Fear of God x Selfridges