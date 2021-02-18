Female UK garment factory workers at higher risk of dying from Covid

Female garment factory workers in the UK have statistically significantly higher death rates related to the coronavirus than the rate among other women of the same age in the population.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the death rate among women working in factories was 33.7 per 100,000, based on 57 deaths, among England and Wales residents aged 20 to 64 years.

Among the highest death rates included assemblers and sewing machinists, with 39.2 deaths per 100,000 females, based on 21 deaths. However, because of the small number of deaths, ONS was unable to reliably look at specific occupations among assemblers and routine operatives.

Furthermore, deaths of females in sales and retail were 26.9 deaths per 100,000 females, based on111 deaths, while managers and directors in retail and wholesale had 26.7 deaths per 100,000 females, based on 24 deaths.

Deaths involving Covid-19 were registered between March and December 2020 and the results were published last month.

The findings further reemphasize the need for strong government regulations and protection for garment workers in the UK, according to UK campaign group Labour Behind the Label (LBL).

LBL reiterated that factories in Leicester, UK’s biggest factory hub, are forced to produce products for big-name brands while paying workers below the national minimum wage of 8.72 pounds per hour. On top of that, many come from minority backgrounds and are vulnerable to abuse due to their immigration status, language skills, and lack of support systems said the UK campaign group.

Dominique Muller, policy director of LBL stated: “In our view, the abuses in Leicester factories must be set within a wider landscape of laws and regulatory bodies that are clearly failing to provide adequate protection.”

“Action is needed both to ensure all workers in the Leicester garment industry - and beyond - are protected and to curb the abusive, potentially illegal purchasing practices by clothing retailers and brands that have contributed to this situation as well and ensure that there is new and effective legislation which ensures financial and legal liability and due diligence for all UK brands and supply chains.”

photo: amazon press room