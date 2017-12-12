Fendi opens new London store on Sloane Street

Italian fashion house Fendi has opened its new store in London. Located on 181-182 Sloane Street, the new store is further down the road from the luxury label’s former store.

Designed by Milanese interior design company Dimore Studio, the two-story store features Fendi’s women’s handbags and accessories as well as women’s and men’s ready-to-wear. Fendi has worked together with the interior design firm over the years, as the company created the luxury brand’s store and suite concept for Palazzo Fendi in Rome as well as Fendi’s boutique at French premium ski resort Courchevel.

“We are happy to have worked with Dimore Studio on the Sloane store, which is truly distinctive, sophisticated and with a whispered luxury and intimate feel expressed through the details and the materials chosen,” said Fendi chairman and chief executive officer Pietro Beccari to WWD. “They have perfectly translated our codes into an ideal Fendi apartment in London, such an iconic destination for luxury, culture, and design, as well as a very important market both for local and international clients.”

Fendi’s new store interior was inspired by Roman apartments from the 1960s, with a contemporary and luxurious twist. A number of vintage designs, such as glass side tables, Pierre Cardin wooden chairs and a reinterpretation of the Venini Murano glass chandelier, are present throughout the new store together with more modern items. The first floor of the new store features accessories and handbags, while the second floor is divided into two areas: one for women’s ready-to-wear, with a VIP section and the other for men’s ready-to-wear.

Photo: Fendi AW17, Facebook