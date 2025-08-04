Fendi opens permanent shoe boutique in Harrods

Italian luxury brand Fendi has opened a permanent footwear boutique in London’s luxury department store Harrods.

Located on the fifth floor within the retailer’s ‘Shoe Heaven,’ the 430 square foot Fendi footwear boutique has been designed to showcase the brand’s women’s shoes, leather goods and accessories in a space inspired by the contours and textures of Roman architecture.

Fendi shoe boutique in Harrods Credits: Fendi

The contemporary space features decorative arches coloured with rust and neutral tones, alongside stonewashed walls, powder pink and terracotta-toned rugs, inspired by chiselled marble and Baroque frescoes, mustard-yellow modular sofas, and golden accents across custom displays.

The boutique is completed with an abstract painting by Catania-born, Rome-based artist Marco Emmanuele.