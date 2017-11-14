Fendi teams up with mytheresa.com for debut collaboration

London - Luxury fashion house Fendi has teamed up with mytheresa.com to create a special capsule collection. The collaboration marks the first time that Fendi partners up with an online luxury retailer.

The Fendi x mytheresa.com capsule collection includes a selection of limited-edition items from Fendi's women's fall/winter 2017-2018 collection, including ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, sunglasses and Strap You, which have all exclusively been created in a fresh and cool pink tone.

In order to promote the collection, Fendi and mytheresa.com have also created a dedicated editorial story and short fashion film on mytheresa.com. The short film follows five characters wearing the Fendi x mytheresa.com collection as they make their way through the streets of New York.

The Fendi x mytheresa.com capsule collection is set to launch exclusively at mytheresa.com on November 15 and will be presented during an event in mytheresa.com physical store Theresa in Munich.

Photos: Courtesy of mytheresa.com