Fendi teams up with mytheresa.com for debut collaboration
RETAIL

Vivian Hendriksz
London - Luxury fashion house Fendi has teamed up with mytheresa.com to create a special capsule collection. The collaboration marks the first time that Fendi partners up with an online luxury retailer.

The Fendi x mytheresa.com capsule collection includes a selection of limited-edition items from Fendi's women's fall/winter 2017-2018 collection, including ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, sunglasses and Strap You, which have all exclusively been created in a fresh and cool pink tone.

In order to promote the collection, Fendi and mytheresa.com have also created a dedicated editorial story and short fashion film on mytheresa.com. The short film follows five characters wearing the Fendi x mytheresa.com collection as they make their way through the streets of New York.

The Fendi x mytheresa.com capsule collection is set to launch exclusively at mytheresa.com on November 15 and will be presented during an event in mytheresa.com physical store Theresa in Munich.

Fendi teams up with mytheresa.com for debut collaboration Photos: Courtesy of mytheresa.com

