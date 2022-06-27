Fenwick partners with Front Row on rental service

British department store Fenwick has announced a new collaboration with luxury-on-loan platform, Front Row London, with the launch of an exclusive rental service.

The offer consists of off-the-runway looks from designers, each available to loan in the retailer’s Bond Street and Newcastle stores and on Front Row’s website.

Customers will be able to rent pieces from the retailer’s couture, ready-to-wear, occasion wear and accessories lines, in a curated edit from Front Row’s offering.

The service provides those interested with the option to rent pieces for either three days to five days, with prices starting from 42 pounds.

Looking to contribute to a more circular fashion future, Fenwick said it hopes the new service will push consumers to extend the life of garments, in return reducing impact on the planet.

“We are so excited to partner with Fenwick at their Bond Street flagship and Newcastle locations, allowing customers the option of a sustainable rotating wardrobe for their upcoming occasions,” said Front Row founder, Shika Bodani, in a release.

Bodani added: “Whether you’re looking for that show-stopping gown or a holiday wardrobe, the Fenwick x Front Row collection has got you covered.”