Fenwick reopens online store

Fenwick has informed its customers that it has reopened its online store after shutting down operations last month due to Covid-19 concerns.

The British department store chain is now able to begin processing orders and refunds again with extended delivery times since returns and outstanding orders are being prioritised. A selection of products across beauty, clothing, home and food has been made available for purchase.

Fenwick has “significantly altered the way in which orders are picked and packaged”, so those workers willing and able to return to work can do so by abiding by social distancing measures and UK governmental guidelines. The number of workers returning to distribution centers has also been limited.

This week, UK retailers Next and Quiz have similarly reopened their e-shops in a limited capacity after putting safety measures in place to ensure the wellbeing of their distribution staff.