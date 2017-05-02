Fenwick to close Windsor store

Independent department store Fenwick has confirmed that it is to close its Windsor store after 37 years in the town, after failing to find a new location after its lease had expired, while also adding that it is to open a new store in Bracknell that it set to open this autumn.

Chairman Mark Fenwick, said: “We have always seen Windsor as a perfect Fenwick town, where our particularly fashion orientated, specialist store offer would thrive. Unfortunately we were unable to find a suitable alternative location.”

Fenwick confirmed that consultation with employees at the Windsor store situated in King Edward Court has started and that all 40 employees would be offered alternative roles at the new 80,000 square foot store in Bracknell, which is approximately 10 miles away.

The Bracknell store, part of the Lexicon development, will create around 80 jobs, and will stock brands including Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach, Gant, Ralph Lauren, Max Mara, Armani and Hugo Boss, as well as a denim studio and shoe emporium. The store will also carry beauty, homewares, and toys, as well as a new restaurant concept from Fuego and bakery Mason and Rye.

The current Fenwick store in Bracknell will continue to operate as Bentalls Bracknell until the retailer transitions to the new site in the autumn.

Image: Artist impression of Bracknell Fenwick courtesy of Fenwick