Festive footfall sees YoY uptick as activity intensifies ahead of Christmas

New figures by MRI Software have shown a year-on-year increase in footfall across all UK retail destinations as shopping activity intensified ahead of a later Christmas Day. According to the platform, footfall rose 3.9 percent compared to the same week last year, despite declining 12.8 percent week-on-week, reflecting the disruption of Christmas Day itself.

Activity surged on December 22, when footfall rose 38.6 percent WoW, driven by high streets. Momentum continued into December 23, during which footfall was up 27.4 percent, and December 24, with an increase of 4.7 percent. On Christmas Eve, retail parks and shopping centres outperformed high streets, with shoppers prioritising convenience and efficiency.

MRI said that despite a slower start on Boxing Day, footfall ultimately rebounded, making it a “standout trading day”. Footfall rose 4.4 percent YoY compared with Boxing Day 2024, marking the “strongest increase witnessed in a decade”. Retail parks came out ahead, with footfall increasing 8.8 percent, followed by high streets (+3.6 percent) and shopping centres (+2.1 percent).

The report stated that footfall is expected to continue rising over the coming days, with shoppers said to be focused on sales and festive events. These trends reflect a welcome boost for retailers and highlights how Christmas’ date impacts consumer behaviour, MRI added.