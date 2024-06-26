Finisterre opens first US retail location with Maine Surfers Union

UK-based B-Corp brand Finisterre, known for its cold-water sustainable surf and outdoor apparel, has opened its first-ever North American retail storefront in partnership with Maine Surfers Union in Portland, Maine.

Situated in the heart of Portland’s Old Port shopping district and a short distance from Maine’s coastline at 15 Free Street, the 1,100-square-foot storefront has been remodelled to reflect the look, feel, and values of the Finisterre’s 11 retail stores across the UK.

In a statement, Finisterre said the location provides the brand with the “perfect launching pad and community hub” as it begins its global retail expansion into North America.

Finisterre retail store in partnership with Maine Surfers Union in Portland, Maine Credits: Finisterre

The store houses the brand’s men’s and women’s collections, including wetsuits, swimwear, and accessories, such as its best-selling fluorocarbon-free Stormbird waterproof jacket, technical women’s Anella swimsuit, and men’s 2mm Yulex shorty wetsuit.

Chris Evans, president and general manager of Finisterre North America, who joined the brand last year, said: “We are beyond stoked to launch this partnership with Maine Surfers Union and the Portland, Maine community, who we know share many of Finisterre’s same values and passions.”

The retail store will also host collaborative events between the two brands, including film screenings, beach clean-ups, roundtable discussions, and garment repair workshops.

Finisterre retail store in partnership with Maine Surfers Union in Portland, Maine Credits: Finisterre

In addition, Finisterre is actively seeking to engage local artisans and vendors for collaborative products and unique partnerships, starting with a 100 percent organic cotton T-shirt featuring York-based artist and surfer Ty Williams, exclusively available at the store.

Tom Kay, founder of Finisterre, added: "It’s a significant moment in our journey to launch Finisterre at the Maine Surfers Union store. As the founder, I can't think of a better place for us to showcase our brand. A huge thanks to Charlie and the crew for making it happen.”