First Look: new Liberty London Menswear department

Luxury department store Liberty has relaunched the menswear department, on the Lower Ground floor, introducing more than 20 new ready to wear and accessories brands.

The new retail environment is modelled on a 'eclectic home', with rooms centred around fireplaces and decorated with art and objet. The space also includes over sixty vintage rugs sourced from around the world by Bruce Lepere.

The shoe department in The East Wing includes charred timber panels, tapestries and printed drapes, with product displayed on green glass circular tables.

A first look:

In a newly extended space, customers can enjoy a new grooming service provided by award winning barbers, ‘Ruffians.'

It is the first time in 10 years the department has been revamped.

Photo credits: Liberty London.