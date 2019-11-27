First phase of billion pound Swansea Central regeneration begins

The one billion pound project to transform Swansea city centre is taking a step forward this week with works on the 135 million pound first phase of the ‘Swansea Central’ scheme set to begin.

Phase one of the scheme, which is being funded by Swansea Council, will begin on 27 November and involves the construction of a 3,500-capacity arena, a 150-bed hotel, a state-of-the-art bridge, a coastal park, new homes, offices and food and beverage spaces. The arena is also being partly funded by the 1.3 billion pound Swansea Bay City Deal, a programme of investment in the Swansea Bay City Region.

Developed by real estate transformation specialist RivingtonHark, the first phase is due to be completed in mid-2021 and will be anchored by the multi-functional arena and conference centre.

Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said in a statement: “The start on site of ‘Swansea Central’ marks a huge step in the major evolution of Swansea. From our spectacular beach and historical landmarks to our world-leading universities and institutions, Swansea provides a wealth of opportunity that has been undervalued for too long. Alongside the other transformative projects taking place across the city, ‘Swansea Central’ is a missing piece of the jigsaw that will attract more people to the city centre, and greatly strengthen our economic buoyancy.

"The ‘Swansea Central’ phase one scheme alone is forecast to create over 2,500 new jobs throughout and beyond construction, of which 75 percent are expected to be filled by local residents. Phase two will also see the creation of a large public sector hub, with the potential to create thousands more jobs in the city centre.”

Phase two of the transformation, which is awaiting an update on the design feasibility, will include further new homes, new office space, and retail and leisure space.

Mark Williams, Executive Director of RivingtonHark, said: “More than ever, city centres need local authority intervention in order to thrive, and Swansea is a positive example of what can be achieved with a forward-thinking local council at the helm. ‘Swansea Central’ will not only be a destination for world-class entertainment, but also a new urban neighbourhood for people. It marries uncompromising architecture and design with facilities that will draw people and business into the city, supporting the city’s ambitions to be a leading business and leisure destination.”