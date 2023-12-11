FitFlop continues its retail expansion in Thailand

FitFlop, which this year has secured multiple new distributors in Canada, Eastern Europe, and Asia to boost global growth, is continuing its retail expansion in Thailand with local partner CMG.

The new store in Thailand from the UK-based ergonomic and wellness footwear brand marks the first featuring its new retail design concept, which aims to make the brand more contemporary and in line with its marketing campaigns and brand ethos.

The 1,076 square foot store, located at Central Westville in Nonthaburi, Thailand, and offers the brand’s expanding ranges, including men’s, women’s, and kid’s products. The interior has been designed to be bright and optimistic and showcases the brand's four key FitFlop technologies iQushion, Anatomicush, Microwobbleboard and Neodynamic on a technology wall.

FitFlop Central Westville store Credits: FitFlop

David Schüttenkopf, chief commercial officer at FitFlop, said in a statement: ‘We are very excited as the new store at Central Westville marks the first unveiling of the new FitFlop design concept in Thailand, with three further stores planned for the territory by the end of March 2024.

“Stores are key to unleashing the brand's potential as they allow us to bring our advanced biomechanics technology to life for consumers to experience first-hand, bringing greater awareness of FitFlop’s prowess.”

CMG has partnered with FitFlop since 2019 and operates 28 FitFlop mono-brand stores and 89 shop-in-shops across Thailand.

FitFlop has a presence in 73 countries, with a total of over 5,000 doors with more than 2,000 retailers, 31 distributors and 133 FitFlop concept stores located across the UK, US, Europe, Middle East, India, and the APAC region.