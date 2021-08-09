FitPink athleisure to open debut store in September

Athleisurewear retailer FitPink, based in Donegal, Ireland, is opening its debut bricks and mortar store in Belfast this September.

The socially-conscious women’s fitness clothing brand has signed up for a 1,354 square foot unit on the Ann Street Mall, located on the upper ground level of Belfast’s Victoria Square, owned by German Commerz Real’s real estate fund Hausinvest.

FitPink’s debut store will offer its high waisted leggings, T-shirts, sports bras and hoodies, as well as highlighting sustainability, with all packaging made from compostable material, acid-free tissue paper and the use of eco-friendly soy-based ink in all printing.

Jenni Timony, founder and chief executive of FitPink, said in a statement: “Signing for our first permanent store is a great milestone for FitPink athleisure and there is no better place in which to be making our debut than Victoria Square.

“The centre has a great reach with our existing customers, while also providing a fantastic opportunity to introduce FitPink to even more people than is possible with just an online presence. This is a very exciting time and we cannot wait to open.”

Russell Banham, UK head of Commerz Real, added: “We have seen a real shift in the appeal of Belfast as a key opportunity city. Many people have been tempted back to Belfast from other parts of the UK to benefit from the low cost and high standard of living available. It is also incredibly well connected for residents as well as businesses investing in the area.

“Brands are also capitalising on the strength of Belfast city and we are attracting new brands wanting to launch in Ireland. Victoria Square offers a great central location for such a launch as it is already home to an aspirational mix of stores. Both FitPink and Gym+Coffee are fantastic new entrants for us.”

Victoria Square is a 694,000 square foot, four-level retail and leisure destination in the heart of Belfast city centre, home to more than 80 UK and international retail brands including Frasers, JD, Apple, Flannels, Superdry, Michael Kors, Mango, H&M, Urban Outfitters, Hollister, Pull and Bear and Tommy Hilfiger.