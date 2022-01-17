Flannels and H&M confirm stores at Clerys Quarter

Flannels have confirmed it is opening its first flagship outside of the UK at Clerys Quarter in Dublin, a new mixed-use development in the heart of the city that is set to open in Q4 2022.

Europa Capital and its local partners, Core Capital and Oakmount are looking to reignite the vibrancy of Dublin’s landmark street with Clerys Quarter, which will feature retail units, a food and beverage offering, Grade A offices and a 213-bed four-star hotel.

Frasers Group plc have signed a 15-year lease to open a 30,000 square foot store for its Flannels brand, while H&M has chosen Clerys Quarter to open what will be its largest Dublin store, also approximately 30,000 square foot.

Jason Oram, partner and fund manager at Europa Capital, said in a statement: “The refurbishment of the former Clerys department store will transform this area of the city into one of Dublin’s premier destinations, and is a fantastic case study for the repurposing of pure retail assets for the future.

“The leasing of two anchor stores to high profile brands demonstrates the strength of the location in the heart of Dublin, as well as the appeal of Clerys Quarter as a mixed-use scheme. Encouragingly, we are seeing signs of recovery in the leasing market since the start of the pandemic, and we are confident that Clerys Quarter’s location and fantastic transport links will lead to strong demand from further retailers, F&B occupiers and businesses alike.”

At the heart of the redevelopment is the building’s historic features, including the collonaded façade, internal staircases, columns and ceilings and the famous refurbished Clerys clock. Europa Capital also added that Clerys Quarter is targeting LEED Gold and WiredScore Platinum certification and, once complete, is expected to create around 400 new jobs in addition to the 750 construction jobs it is supporting during the works.

Derek McGrath, Managing Director at Core Capital added: “Positioning Clerys Quarter as a destination of choice in Dublin city centre was a key focus for us in this iconic re-development and we believe the addition of Flannels and H&M as anchor tenants deliver on that focus. As destination retailers, they will attract significant footfall to both the development and wider area.

“Tenants of this calibre combined with our exciting food and beverage offering will provide consumers with a unique shopping experience in the city centre. We will be launching our food and beverage immediately and look forward to opening our doors to the public later this year.”