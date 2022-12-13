Flannels opens first store in Republic of Ireland

Flannels, the upmarket department store chain owned by Frasers Group, has opened its first store in the Republic of Ireland.

The 30,000 square foot space will open in Blanchardstown, a suburb of Dublin, and will carry men’s, women’s, and junior clothing and accessories.

Flannels has played a key role in Frasers Group’s elevation strategy in recent years as it looks to reposition itself in a more upmarket segment. The strategy has also seen it snap up stakes in Mulberry and Hugo Boss.

The group, which also owns brands Sports Direct, Jack Wills, and House of Fraser, has ramped up its Flannels store openings in recent years, with major flagships in Sheffield, Leicester, and Liverpool.

This summer, it announced plans to open a further three, in Leeds, Cardiff, and Gateshead’s Metrocentre.

The retailer now has more than 60 stores in the UK and Ireland.

“Flannels Blanchardstown marks an exciting moment for the business, as we continue to expand our presence and store proposition across the UK & Europe,” Fraser Group’s managing director of luxury and premium, David Epstein, said in a release.

“We have ambitious plans, and with each new store opening, we bring modern and engaging retail destinations to new consumers - cementing Flannels as the go-to destination for new luxury,” he said.

The new store will carry a mixture of luxury labels and streetwear brands including Givenchy, Burberry, Tom Ford, Versace, Casablanca, Off-White, and Stone Island. It also houses a Flannels Beauty section.