Flannels opens first store in Scotland

Luxury retailer Flannels is continuing its expansion plans with the opening of its first Scottish store in Glasgow to showcase its range of designer clothing, footwear and accessories for men and women.

The 8,137 square foot store in Silverburn, Glasgow, follows the retailers successful opening in Meadowhall in Yorkshire in May, and will carry a host of designer brands including Stone Island, C.P. Company, Kenzo, Hugo Boss, Y-3, Vivienne Westwood MAN, Versace Jeans, McQ Alexander McQueen, Moschino, Theory, and Coach.

A spokesperson for Flannels said: “With constant footfall and a strong reputation, Silverburn is the perfect place for our debut site in Scotland. We are excited to share our collection of fantastic designer brands and continue our success across the UK.”

David Pierotti, centre manager at Silverburn, added: “We are delighted to welcome another luxury brand to Silverburn. Flannels’ decision to open its first store in Scotland at the centre adds to the outstanding retail offer already available, and is reflective of Silverburn’s increasing appeal for premium brands.”

The opening follows the recent launch of luxury bath and body care specialists, Molton Brown, adjacent to Pandora and Swarovski, as well as British heritage inspired youth brand, Jack Wills, and beauty retailer, Kiko Milano, which both opened stores at Silverburn in the last 12 months.

Silverburn has over 120 retailers, including H&M, Debenhams, and River Island, as well as more than 20 restaurants and a cinema.

Images: courtesy of Silverburn and Flannels