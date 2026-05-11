Flannels opens Mexican-inspired summer pop-up

British luxury retailer Flannels, part of the Frasers Group, has opened a three-week Mexican-inspired womenswear showcase at its Oxford Street flagship in London.

The ‘House of Summer’ curated pop-up, open until May 23, showcases a multi-sensory resort environment inspired by Tulum, Mexico, in the retailer’s basement, designed “to evoke the mood, texture, and escapism of a summer vacation”.

The immersive setting aims to inspire consumers on a “discovery” journey with a curated edit of international womenswear and accessories labels, which have been chosen for having “a distinct design language and a shared commitment to modern femininity, craftsmanship, materiality, and considered production,” explains Flannels in the press release.

Flannels ‘House of Summer’ pop-up Credits: Flannels

Leading the line-up is Desierto, the Mexican handmade accessories label available to buy in the UK exclusively at the pop-up, known for its shell bags and individually handcrafted jewelled pieces. Each design in the edit has been crafted using local materials and traditional techniques.

Other designers were chosen for offering a “global perspective on resort dressing,” including Ukrainian designer Anna October, who explores fluid femininity through soft structure and movement, and LA-based Cult Gaia, known for its signature sculptural silhouettes and statement accessories.

Flannels ‘House of Summer’ pop-up Credits: Flannels

For minimal and contemporary design, the pop-up showcases Clea and Nima, whose collections centre on clean lines and understated luxury, alongside Devon Windsor’s beach-to-city wardrobe, and the refined, travel-ready pieces of Isabel Beachwear.

Brazilian label Nau injects colour, craft, and energy into the space, while European designers such as Magda Butrym, Paris Texas, and The Andamane “bring a balance of romanticism, statement footwear, and modern sensuality”.

Completing the line-up is Uma Wang, which offers an artistic, textural approach shaped by east meets west influences, and emerging label Voranida, which delivers a directional, detail-driven perspective.

Flannels ‘House of Summer’ pop-up Credits: Flannels

Natalie Dickson, head of women's luxury brand partnerships at Frasers Group, said: “This pop-up is about creating a moment of discovery for our womenswear customers, bringing together a global mix of designers to offer a fresh perspective on femininity and escapism.

“Inspired by the craftsmanship behind exclusive brands like Desierto to established names within our edit, we really want the customer to experience this through our lens, bringing a sense of Tulum beach to Oxford Street, and dressing them for all summer occasions, from yacht parties to poolside drinks and weddings.”