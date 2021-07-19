Flannels unveil new Sheffield flagship with beauty hall

Flannels have opened its first flagship in Sheffield, bringing what it states is the most “digitally enabled store” to the North, as well as the retailer’s first beauty space.

The 55,000 square foot store in Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre houses women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories, kidswear, and activewear, and for the first time, a dedicated beauty hall, Flannels Beauty.

The concept of the beauty space aims to rebel against traditional beauty halls and features beauty changing rooms, interactive, digitally connected private spaces designed to test, trial and play. These changing rooms sit alongside the Flannels Beauty Bar that offers the latest “menu” of trends, products and exclusive beauty collaborations.

Flannels Beauty has been designed to take beauty retail to the “next level,” explains the retailer, and offers multiple brands, price points, and a unique mix of heritage, challenger, exclusive and pharmacy brands, such as Dior, Tom Ford, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Clinique, Laura Mercier, and Lancôme.

Image: courtesy of Flannels

Michael Murray, Flannels group head of elevation, said in a statement: “Opening the first of our new flagships in Sheffield boldly marks the new heights we’re reaching as part of our elevation strategy.

“We’re confident that we are introducing a truly world-class offering to Sheffield, and a beauty concept that disrupts the traditional. Continually ripping up the rule book and looking at retail spaces in a different way, this store will be the go-to luxury destination in the North.”

Flannels open inaugural beauty hall at new Sheffield flagship

The Sheffield flagship also introduces a new evolution and expansion of Flannels fashion offering, as the retailer continues to bolsters its luxury proposition and moves into the contemporary space with a line-up that includes Off-White, Saint Laurent, Fear of God and Talentless. The store will also host an all-new 18 Montrose concept space centred around a modern ‘hype edit,’ the best of streetwear and exclusive collaborations.

Image: courtesy of Flannels

Jack Bridges, Flannels creative consultant and partner at luxury architects Argent, added: “Sheffield marks the beginning of a concept we’ve been working intensively on for years - we’re incredibly excited to open the doors. With each new flagship, Flannels is looking to disrupt the city it exists within - whilst remaining flexible, agile and forward-thinking.

“Each store is different, with unique concepts and design features created exclusively for each new location. Gone are the days of static shopping environments; next-gen shoppers want fluidity and momentum. Walk into any Flannels store around the country and you’ll get just that: a vibrant, engaging experience.”

Image: courtesy of Flannels

The opening of Flannels Sheffield also marks the biggest luxury retail investment in the city to date, with an investment upwards of 10 million pounds, and the department store has signed a fifteen-year lease.

Flannels continuing retail expansion with next flagships to open in Liverpool and Leicester

The Mike Ashley owned brand, which has more than 50 stores across the UK, has plans to open a further 10 Flannels flagship stores across the coming decade, with the retailer adding that many will be unveiled before 2025. The next two new flagship stores will be in Liverpool and Leicester.

The Liverpool opening will mark the first large-scale multi-brand luxury destination in the city, spanning more than 120,000 square feet on Parker Street. The Flannels flagship will take over the much-loved and pre-existing ‘Owen Owen’ building, which spans seven floors. Highlights will include an “expansive” beauty destination, a rooftop restaurant and an entire floor dedicated to leisure, activewear and high-performance sportswear.

Image: courtesy of Flannels

Image: courtesy of Flannels

Image: courtesy of Flannels