Foot Locker brings new store concept to UK with largest regional flagship

Footwear retailer Foot Locker has unveiled its largest store in the UK, where it has introduced its ‘Re-imagined’ store concept for the first time in the region.

Located in Birmingham’s Bullring, the new flagship store comes with three permanent areas to create what the company says is an “immersive sneaker experience”. This includes a Sneaker Hub, offering a range of customisation and cleaning services; a tunnel area housing exclusive collections and drops; and a “state-of-the-art” try-on area.

The opening in Birmingham comes on the back of Foot Locker opting to close its Perry Barr Outlet store in the city. With this, however, the company said that 11 employees from the recently shuttered location have been welcomed to the flagship alongside new hires, bringing the number of sales associates to 45.

In a release, Neil Carter, vice president GEO of the UK and Ireland, said Birmingham “has always been a city steeped in culture, energy and style and so rolling out our new retail concept for the first time in the UK was a natural next step”.

Carter continued: “The new flagship store isn’t just about retail, it’s a hub for any and all passionate sneakerheads, offering exclusive products, immersive experiences, and a space where culture and community come together.”

Foot Locker’s ‘Reimagined’ concept debuted back in early 2024, initially rolling out throughout stores in the US. Introduced as part of a wider transformation plan, ‘Lace Up’, the concept has expanded to become more of a global refresh of the brand’s real estate, bringing forth immersive and modernised retail experiences as the brand looks to propel growth.