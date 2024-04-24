Foot Locker debuts new retail concept at Willowbrook Mall, New Jersey

Foot Locker, Inc., launched a new global retail concept at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey, today as part of its broader growth strategy outlined in its March 2023 Lace Up Plan.

Designed to offer customers an elevated shopping experience, the new concept, dubbed the “store of the future,” features a bold storefront and a distinctive in-store environment that includes expanded footwear and accessory selections with a focus on digital fixtures and other technological advances.

Foot Locker new Sneaker Hub at Willowbrook Mall Credits: Foot Locker Inc.

The new retail concept also equips Foot Locker's sneaker ambassadors, known as the iconic Stripers, with advanced technological tools to enhance their customer service capabilities. Set to serve as a learning hub, the footwear retailer aims to incorporate learnings from the Willowbrook Mall store into new stores around the globe.

Foot Locker unveils new global retail concept

"Our new store concept cements Foot Locker's position as the leader in sneaker culture by offering an engaging, cutting-edge shopping experience for the sneaker passionate," said Mary Dillon, president and CEO at Foot Locker, Inc., in a statement. "As we continue progressing against our Lace Up Plan, this inventive retail experience delivers on our promise to power up the portfolio while providing an unparalleled, omni-focused customer experience."

The renewed store concept features a modern, intuitive layout that is designed to foster discovery and seamless navigation throughout the shopping experience. Prominently at the entrance, bright new sections showcase the latest sneaker releases and trending products.

Foot Locker new retail concept at Willowbrook Mall Credits: Foot Locker Inc.

The store concept aims to enhance its brand storytelling with dynamic displays that highlight partner brands and product features, aiding quicker and more informed purchasing decisions. A communal try-on area at the heart of the store celebrates sneaker culture's inclusivity, encouraging connections among consumers.

Furthermore, the "Sneaker Hub" serves as a focal point for deepening customer relationships, offering unique services such as specialized lacing customization and expanded purchasing options. Advanced digital technologies also give Stripers real-time inventory access, providing customers with various fulfillment choices and streamlining the checkout process.

Foot Locker new retail concept at Willowbrook Mall Credits: Foot Locker Inc.

New retail concept at Willowbrook Mall to inform global fleet store refresh

"After nearly 50 years, Foot Locker continues to be the beating heart and global home for all things sneakers," said Frank Bracken, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Foot Locker, Inc. "Building on our sustained momentum, we're thrilled to bring our revitalized store expression to our customers across the globe, inspiring them to shop top brands and unlock their inner sneakerhead with the help of our iconic Stripers."

Foot Locker is set to open additional stores featuring its new store concept throughout 2024, including the brand's 34th Street flagship location in New York City. This location will also introduce a reimagined Kids Foot Locker experience, a space where parents and kids can discover the footwear retailer’s complete offerings. Additional reinvented Foot Locker store concepts will be introduced globally in Paris, Melbourne, and Delhi throughout the year.

Foot Locker new retail concept at Willowbrook Mall Credits: Foot Locker Inc.

Part of Foot Locker's Lace Up Plan, launched in March 2023, aimed at driving growth; this strategy sees the footwear retailer transform its property portfolio by introducing new store formats and relocating away from traditional mall settings. Aligned with the company's "Power Up the Portfolio" strategy, a central component of the plan, this new store concept is designed to refine and enhance the future store experience of Foot Locker. Insights gained from this initiative will shape a scalable, omnichannel experience that extends across both Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker brands globally.

Alongside the introduction of new retail formats, Foot Locker, Inc. is implementing a significant store refresh program to ensure a more uniform and enhanced brand experience across its stores. By the end of 2025, the initiative aims to update roughly two-thirds of the global Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker locations. These updates will reflect the core aspects of the revamped store design, highlighting Foot Locker, Inc.'s prominence in sneaker culture, improving its storytelling techniques, and promoting its brand partnerships more effectively.