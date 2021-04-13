Foot Locker links with FreedomPay for contactless payment in US stores

Sports and athletic retailer Foot Locker Inc. announced it has linked with FreedomPay to implement a contactless payment system in over 2,000 Foot Locker stores in the US.

FreedomPay, the Next Level Commerce platform, lets customers choose between various in-store payment options through a touchless payment system. Customers can pay through their own digital devices, including Apple Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

“In today’s new digital world customers demand a tailored payment experience that is safe and secure whether in-store or in-home, and FreedomPay is proud to announce it will provide the in-store commerce solutions for Foot Locker in the US,” stated Chris Kronenthal, president at FreedomPay, in a release.

Frank Bracken, executive vice president and CEO of North America, Foot Locker, added: “By investing in solutions that address the needs of today’s digital world and look towards the future, we are improving the in-store experience while providing our customers greater flexibility.”