Foot Locker updates membership program in Europe

Following the rollout of the revamped FLX Rewards Program in the US in 2024, Foot Locker is now launching the new customer loyalty program in Europe. It will offer new and improved features, optimized customer experiences, and increased benefits for members.

The adjustments were based on insights from the previous program. New benefits include exclusive offers and enhanced rewards, a revised FLX Cash redemption feature allowing members to apply discounts to their purchases, and a more efficient membership structure. Additionally, a streamlined in-store signup process simplifies registration. Foot Locker will also offer members experiences and rewards in collaboration with brands, as well as launch events.

"Following the launch of the FLX Rewards Program in the US in 2024, we are excited to now launch the updated FLX Membership Program across Europe," says Slavka Jancikova, Vice President of Marketing at Foot Locker Europe. "The new program strengthens our connection with the community and further builds Foot Locker's position in sneaker culture, with even more benefits, personalized offers, and exclusive access."

After several disappointing quarters for Foot Locker and numerous store closures worldwide, the US sporting goods retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods announced in May 2025 its intention to acquire the footwear retailer.